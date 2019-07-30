Hibs winger Boyle needs more knee surgery

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines after being told he needs more knee surgery.

The 26-year-old suffered an injury in Friday’s Betfred Cup win over Elgin, in only his third appearance since returning from a knee injury he sustained on international duty with Australia in January.

Hibs say Boyle is “likely to be out of action for the foreseeable future” and will undergo surgery.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom added on the club’s website: “We are all really disappointed with the news. It is the last thing that we wanted after seeing Boyler work so hard in the months that we have been here trying to return to action.

“However, as always, he has put a brave face on it and has already put things into perspective.

“He will get fantastic support once again during his lay off and will be supporting the rest of the boys as always.”

Boyle added: “There’s no doubting it’s a blow because I put everything into my recovery in the last few months.

“The positive is that I know what the rehabilitation entails, and I’m just determined to do things properly and get back to the level I know I can get to.

“The staff have been brilliant with me, as have the rest of the boys in the dressing room.

“I’m gutted it will be a while before I’m back out there with them again, but I’ll be making sure my voice is still heard around HTC. They’re not getting rid of me that easily.

“I’d also like to thank all the supporters who have sent me words of support since Friday.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long before I’m able to pay them back.”