How Brighton convinced Evan Ferguson to sign for them rather than his boyhood club Manchester United

Brighton teenage sensation Evan Ferguson is one of the hottest talents in the Premier League right now – but the striker might have joined Manchester United instead...

Ferguson joined Brighton from Irish outfit Bohemians in 2021, amid reported interest from United – the club he grew up supporting.

A move to Old Trafford would be hard to turn down for any young player, but Brighton have made themselves a hugely appealing destination – as the club's technical director, former Everton and Rangers defender David Weir, tells FourFourTwo.

Ferguson has scored 14 goals in 33 appearances for Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alluding to Ferguson – who, still only 18, became one of the youngest hat-trick scorers in Premier League history as Brighton beat Newcastle 3-1 last weekend – Weir explains: "Part of our big secret is the environment we're bringing them [young players] into: we have coaches, managers and technical staff who want to give people chances.

"A player can be as talented or promising as they want, but if they don't get an opportunity to express that and develop, it's hard. With us, it's not 'in for a game and out for a game'; it's actually an opportunity to come into the building and work with very good coaches day-to-day on the training pitch, then get the opportunity to shine on a Saturday.

"History tells us that we do give chances to young players; we play them in the Premier League; we develop and improve them with out expertise and club culture. However, it's also clear that when the time is right and it works for everyone, they can move on to the next level of elite club. People try to take a lot of credence from what we've done."

What's your CRAZIEST prediction for this season?

Ferguson aggravated a knee issue during that win against Newcastle, ruling him out of the Republic of Ireland's latest pair of Euro 2024 qualifiers, but it's already looking like 2023/24 could be a true establishing season for him.

And next up for Brighton after the international break? A trip to Manchester United, of course...

Read more

EVAN FERGUSON Can he play for England?

QUIZ! Can you name every player to have scored three or more Premier League hat-tricks?

IN THE MAG Newcastle United, the inside story! Gerard Pique and the Kings League - PLUS Brighton, Rakitic, Merson and more!