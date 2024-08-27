Liverpool lining up Asian superstar as 'priority' - despite Federico Chiesa links: report

Liverpool could be willing to pull out the big guns to bring a new superstar to Anfield as a potential long-term successor for Mohamed Salah - in spite of their ongoing pursuit of Federico Chiesa.

Juventus and Italy winger Chiesa has been linked with a potential bargain €15m (£12.7m) move to Liverpool after having a difficult spell in Turin since making his move from Fiorentina permanent in 2022. Juve are now reportedly willing to cut their losses on the €40m+ signing, who is in the final year of his contract.

Chiesa racked up eight goals and assists apiece for Juventus in 2020/21 before playing a key role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, but suffered an ACL injury midway through the following campaign and has been unable to replicate that contribution since for a declining Juventus side.

How Arne Slot Has ALREADY Transformed Liverpool

Takefusa Kubo 'top priority' for Liverpool

However, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool still remain keen on a big-money move for Real Sociedad's Kubo to the extent that they have made him their 'top target'. The forward reportedly has a €60m release clause in his contract in San Sebastian.

Liverpool had hoped to spend the same amount on Kubo's clubmate Martin Zubimendi, but their attempts to take the midfielder away from his hometown club were fruitless as he once again chose to remain loyal to Sociedad.

As a left-footed right winger, 23-year-old Kubo is apparently seen as a potential replacement for Salah, who is also now into the final year of his contract amid claims that the Saudi Pro League want to move again for the Egyptian's services.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Takefusa Kubo has been a key player for Real Sociedad

Although Kubo's goalscoring record is not a patch on Salah's - just 23 in 161 La Liga appearances for Mallorca, Villarreal, Getafe and Sociedad - he is still young and able to grow into the role.

Salah's own tally had been largely underwhelming at Basel, Chelsea and Fiorentina before he well and truly his his stride at Roma, who he joined in 2015 at the same age Kubo is now.

Per FBRef, Kubo's stats reflect his potential, with his expected goals number (0.28 per game) ranking highly across Europe's big five leagues and helping Real Sociedad maintain their status as a top six side. In FourFourTwo's opinion though, Kubo could well help facilitate a move to Arne Slot's possession-focused style, as a more careful player than Liverpool are used to in a frontline.

Liverpool are yet to make a signing in this summer transfer window and have until Friday's 11pm transfer deadline to do so. Kubo has previously been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

More Liverpool stories

The Liverpool 2024/25 third kit is out - and it has all the makings of an instant classic

Details emerge ahead of Liverpool's first summer signing: report

Liverpool: Control replaces chaos as Arne Slot’s Anfield reign gets underway