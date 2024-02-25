How many trophies has Jurgen Klopp won at Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, but the German's final campaign at Anfield has yielded at least one trophy – and there could be more to follow.

Despite missing several players through injury – including Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez – on Sunday, the Reds edged out Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup thanks to a goal from Virgil van Dijk right at the end of extra time at Wembley.

With time ticking away, the final looked set to go the way of the 2022 showpiece between the same sides as Liverpool prevailed 11-10 in a penalty shootout following a goalless 120 minutes.

But Van Dijk's goal saved Klopp the additional stress of that scenario and saw the German claim a first piece of silverware since announcing at the end of January that he will be stepping down at the end of the season.

Klopp celebrated passionately at the final whistle and blew kisses to the Liverpool fans at Wembley following his second League Cup win with the Anfield club.

As well as those two triumphs (in 2022 and 2024), Klopp has led Liverpool to a Premier League title (in 2020), a Champions League (in 2019), an FA Cup (in 2022), a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup (both in 2019). And although it is not counted by many as a major trophy, he also won a Community Shield in 2022.

Klopp has therefore won eight trophies with Liverpool and the Reds remain in contention for three more in his final season.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League and are alive in both the FA Cup and the Champions League.

The Reds are at home to Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round and face Sparta Prague over two legs in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Aside from his trophy wins, Klopp has led Liverpool to another two Champions League finals (in 2018 and 2022), another League Cup final and a Europa League final (both in 2016). He has also finished second twice in the Premer League.

