Liverpool tipped to sign Championship wonderkid, rated at £50m, to become figurehead of the post-Klopp era

Liverpool are beginning to prepare for life after Jurgen Klopp, as the Germain enters his final months in the Anfield job after confirming last month that he will be leaving the club this summer.

While the search for a new manager will be underway behind the scenes, the club will also be keen to ensure that their next boss has the strongest possible squad available to him.

That means new players are likely to arrive this summer and one name to be linked with the club is that of exciting Leeds United prospect Archie Gray.

Archie Gray of Leeds United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gray, who does not turn 18 until next month, has been a key player for Daniel Farke’s Championship promotion chasers, making his senior debut at the start of the season in central midfield before becoming a fixture at right-back.

His maturity, all-round ability and sharp footballing brain have turned plenty of heads this season, with a number of Premier League sides said to be monitoring the teenager, who is believed to be valued at around £50m and whose contract at Elland Road runs until the summer of 2028.

Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper David James is one of many pundits to have been impressed by Gray this season and believes he could be a ‘smart signing’ for the Reds.

David James rates Gray at Leeds (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The fact that he’s shown that he can play regularly in the Championship is very impressive and I think every division is difficult in its own way but the Championship is very demanding, especially for teams up there fighting for promotion,” James told GGRecon.

“For a young player to be able to show the ability and consistency in order to be in that side is impressive. Leeds are a big team, let’s be fair, and the expectation at Leeds, especially the Championship, is that they shouldn’t be there and should be in the Premier League. So in many ways, he’s learning what it would be like to play at Liverpool because the expectation at Liverpool is the same, but on a different level of course.

“Archie is still so young, so it could be a smart signing for Liverpool in the long run and it could be a good opportunity for the player himself.”

