'I forgot Sky were there' - Sheepish Delia Smith reflects on famous 'let's be having you' moment

By Steven Chicken
published

The clip of the Norwich City owner on the pitch at half time in their defeat to Manchester City on 2005 remains a viral smash

Delia Smith, Owner of Norwich City looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Reading at Carrow Road on May 01, 2021 in Norwich, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.
(Image credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

 It may have happened before the social media age, but Delia Smith’s rallying cry of “let’s be having you” at half time during Norwich City’s Premier League clash with Manchester City on the last day of February 2005 has sustained as a memorable viral sensation for nearly two solid decades.

The Norwich City owner took the field with a microphone after watching her side blow a two-goal lead before the break, with Antoine Sibierski and Robbie Fowler responding for the visitors following a quickfire double from Dean Ashton and Leon McKenzie.

