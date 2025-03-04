'I have an IQ of 150 - I was tested at Chelsea in the aftermath of John Terry getting kicked in the head in the League Cup final': Blues legend reveals high intelligence was proven after his captain went unconcious

By
published

When Chelsea and England defender John Terry went down unconcious in the 2006 League Cup final, his Blues team-mates were forced into doing an IQ test - with one proven as highly intelligent

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 25: The players surround John Terry of Chelsea as he lies injured during the Carling Cup Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Millennium Stadium on February 25, 2007 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard admits he was unable to stop his competitive instincts from kicking in after he tested at a genius-level 150 IQ during his playing days at Chelsea.

Unless he's pulling a Carol Smillie on us, Lampard's IQ would be enough to qualify him to join Mensa.

It behoves us to say that IQ testing has a deeply problematic history and that the validity of the concept - and the way it is measured - has been repeatedly called into question over the decades. But you know, we're a football website, so let's have a bit of fun with it for a moment, eh?

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard confirms genius-level 150 IQ claim - thanks to John Terry

John Terry in action for Chelsea against Barcelona in the Champions League in May 2009.

A head injury for then-Chelsea skipper John Terry led to the whole Chelsea squad getting IQ tested (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lampard, who ranked at No.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time, explained to The Sun: "I was tested at Chelsea in the aftermath of John Terry getting kicked in the head in the Carabao Cup final.

“Our doctor, who was Brian English at the time, made us do IQ tests to get us all a base-level IQ so we could be registered again if you had a concussion or a head injury. I just breezed it."

Frank Lampard and Christine Lampard at the 2019 Pride of Britain Awards

Lampard was delighted to have beaten wife Christine's score (Image credit: Alamy)

We were ready to lay into Lampard for not quite having the intelligence to know not to talk about his IQ, but in fairness he was asked about it directly, and humbly added: "Other people seem more interested in it than me."

However, he was still a footballer, and so Lampard's competitive streak inevitably came out. He went on: "I am quite proud of it. My score of 150 just beat my wife, Christine, which was the best thing about it. She was just below me.

"I don’t know the exact numbers but we were around the same. But I think she’s smarter than me...at least it feels that way in the house."

“It was a strange test. I’d never done one before. For whatever reason, I came out on top of it. That was my one and only IQ test. I retired after taking one, just in case it was a false test."

Frank Lampard speaks to the media as he attends a press conference alongside Coventry City owner Doug King, announcing him as the new manager of Coventry City at The Coventry Building Society Arena on November 28, 2024 in Coventry, England.

Frank Lampard is now in charge of Championship side Coventry City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lampard took over at Coventry in November and has helped lift the side from 17th in the Championship to sitting in the play-off places, in fifth, with 11 games still to play.

The former England midfielder replaced the long-serving Mark Robins, who had taken Coventry from League Two to going within a play-off final penalty shootout of reaching the Premier League in 2023, only to lose to Luton Town.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

