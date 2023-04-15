'I have found my place': Man United loanee Marcel Sabitzer hints he wants to stay

Marcel Sabitzer has hinted that we wants to stay at Manchester United (opens in new tab) beyond his loan spell, which runs until the end of the season.

The Austrian international joined United from Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) in January to provide cover for the injured Christian Eriksen, but his impressive midfield performances have sparked speculation that his move could become a permanent one this summer.

And Sabitzer himself has fuelled those rumours. In an interview with German outlet BILD, the 29-year-old said (opens in new tab):

"This is initially a project until the summer, then we'll see. Until then, I want to give everything here. It's a loan deal with no options; the situation will be assessed in the summer.

"But I can say for myself: I have found my place here. I know the Premier League now and I can say there is nothing better, more intense or tougher. Every game is a fight; everything goes faster. This is the best league in the world; once you've played here, you know i's incomparable here."

Sabitzer only signed for Bayern two years ago, arriving in a €16m (£14.3m) deal from RB Leipzig (opens in new tab), but the Bundesliga giants have changed manager during his time at Old Trafford.

Julian Nagelsmann was sacked last month, making way for Thomas Tuchel, and it remains to be seen how Sabitzer might fit into the former Chelsea (opens in new tab) boss' plans – if at all.

So far, Sabitzer has made 13 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring three goals – including a brace ad Erik ten Hag's side drew 2-2 with Sevilla (opens in new tab) in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday night.