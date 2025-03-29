‘I understand why fans moan about the 3pm blackout because you can watch any game abroad. It’ll go at some point as broadcasters cough up more cash’ Gary Lineker discusses current TV rules with FourFourTwo

Gary Lineker has spent the past 26 years in the BBC studios on Saturday afternoons, watching the 3pm kick-offs on television.

A blackout currently prevents any Saturday 3pm game from being shown live across the UK, but the BBC have access to the matches inside their own studios, as they prepare for Match of the Day that evening.

Lineker has hosted the programme since 1999, and watches the 3pm games in front of a bank of TV screens, together with the Match of the Day pundits.

Lineker steps down as presenter of Match of the Day in May – during an exclusive chat with FourFourTwo, he admits he’ll miss his Saturday afternoons with his pundit pals.

“That’s probably the one thing I’ll miss, and having the banter with the boys while we watch,” he says.

“Unless… I don’t know if the Beeb would allow me to build my own load of tellies at home!”

As one of television’s most high-profile figures for decades, Lineker has seen the medium change over the past 26 years, but tells FourFourTwo that he would be wary about scrapping the blackout rule.

“I think the blackout rule is OK as it is, but I understand why fans moan and groan because you can watch any game you want at 3pm if you live in America, South Africa or somewhere,” he says.

“I think the blackout will go at some point, because they have to find new ways of getting the broadcasters to cough up more money.

“But would it take away from the crowds who go to matches in the Championship, League One or League Two? We’ve got to be careful.

“And would people start to think, ‘I’ll just stay at home and watch it on the telly?’

“Part of what makes the Premier League great is the atmosphere in the grounds and the fact they’re always full. On television, that looks great. If it’s half empty, it makes such a big difference.”

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.

