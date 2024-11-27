'I was mistreated': Jude Bellingham on why he lost his smile and his mum was scared to leave the house

Jude Bellingham says he felt the weight of criticism after England's Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain.

Bellingham - ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now - was recently asked to clear up comments referring to getting his 'smile back in an England shirt' after Gareth Southgate's exit.

The Real Madrid superstar said he was hesitant to appear in media duties after fears his family would be targetted, citing claims he felt mistreated by supporters and the wider public across the summer.

Jude Bellingham says the criticism he received was unfair after England's Euro 2024 exit

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring for England against Serbia at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

“When I’ve reviewed the (Real Madrid) games I think my form has been OK, well, pretty good to be honest, I’ve just not been scoring goals," said the England international ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Liverpool.

“I’ve got to be honest, I think I lost my smile a lot after the Euros when it came to playing for England. I felt like I was a little bit mistreated in comparison to what I contributed. I felt like some of it was a bit harsh on me, I think I felt a bit like the scapegoat. Maybe I was feeling a little bit sorry for myself.

Jude Bellingham missed the start of the 2024/25 campaign through injury (Image credit: Alamy)

“I think that (November England) camp with a lot of new faces really brought out the joy in my game again. I think you can see that in the two games (against Republic of Ireland and Greece).

“In general I hadn’t lost my smile in a Madrid shirt. I’m annoyed when we lose and I’m and I get frustrated and upset when we lost but it’s never a case of not being happy.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I’m the luckiest lad in the world, I get to play week in, week out for the biggest club in the world and represent my country. It was more to do with how I was treated off the back of the Euros. But yeah, the smile is back.”

After netting a vital goal in the last-16 to help England progress against Slovakia, Bellingham was once again used as a scapegoat, something he feels is due to the club he plays for over in Spain.

“Pressure is no problem,” he continued. I understand that with Madrid the expectation is very high, as with the national team. I felt that I had contributed very well in the Euros at key moments and it seemed that the world was breaking down around me. They were not good moments.

“There was criticism that I didn’t speak to the media, I didn’t do a press conference and they said I was above all this, and it wasn’t like that: I was with my family during the tournament, with my grandparents too.

England's Euros ended in misery (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They crossed a line of respect and that’s why I take it personally. My mother didn’t want to leave the house after the tournament. It was something very personal for me, that’s why I decided to keep quiet.”

In FourFourTwo's view, Bellingham was utilised in a different role for England at Euro 2024 and the heavy schedule may have affected him, much like it did to captain Harry Kane too. At 21, there is still time for Jude to ensure success at international level and we feel it is only a matter of time before he does so.