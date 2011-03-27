Injured Cahill out of Germany friendly

The 31-year-old, who plays for Everton in the English Premier League, will not join the squad in Dusseldorf ahead of Tuesday's match in Moenchengladbach, Football Federation Australia said in a statement.

Cahill has only played four league matches for Everton since returning from Australia's Asian Cup campaign in late January.

The Socceroos are looking to get a measure of revenge for their 4-0 drubbing by the Germans in their opening match at last year's World Cup in South Africa, during which Cahill was sent off.