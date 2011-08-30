Injured Green out of England squad

Green, who has become second choice to Manchester City's Joe Hart, has returned to his his club for treatment after reporting for international duty with the injury.

Derby County's Frankie Fielding has been called up to the squad having started in all three matches at the European Under 21 Championships in Denmark in June.

England, who are top of qualifying Group B on goal difference from Montenegro, face Bulgaria in Sofia on Friday and then host Wales at Wembley on Tuesday.