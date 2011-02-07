Injured Milito set to miss Bayern clash

The Argentine, who scored both goals when Inter beat Bayern in last season's final, has been dogged by a series of muscle tweaks this term and felt another twinge after coming on as a substitute in Sunday's 5-3 victory over AS Roma.

He has been out for around month with each of the previous strains and coach Leonardo, who preferred new signing Giampaolo Pazzini on Sunday, offered support to his striker.

"Diego mustn't worry about what has happened. He doesn't have to prove anything to anyone," Leonardo said in a statement.

"He knows how important he is for Inter. All he has to do is relax and concentrate on making a good recovery."

Pazzini will continue to partner Samuel Eto'o up front in Serie A as Inter look to further close the gap on leaders AC Milan but the former Sampdoria striker is Cup-tied for the Champions League so Goran Pandev is likely to step in.