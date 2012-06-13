Inter Milan could sell Maicon this summer

The marauding right-back has just 12 months left to run on his current deal at San Siro and has been linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

And Nerazzuri president Massimo Moratti has revealed that they are yet to decide whether to cash in on the 30-year-old, who arrived in Italy in 2006.

"We first have to decide if we want to sell Maicon," Moratti told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Only then can we evaluate what to do. PSG are nevertheless building a superb team."

The Brazilian made 24 league appearances last season as Inter underwent a disappointing domestic campaign, eventually finishing sixth in Serie A.