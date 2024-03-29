Is Darwin Nunez injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

By Jacque Talbot
published

Liverpool will be hoping that their in-form striker Darwin Nunez will be fit to face Brighton this weekend in what will be a pivotal Premier League clash for Jurgen Klopp’s side

Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Manchester City in the Community Shield.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez has been given the greenlight to face Brighton for Liverpool this weekend following an injury scare. 

The attacker remained in Liverpool during the international break for rehabilitation - but he is able to face the Seagulls at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp confirmed at a press conference on Friday.

