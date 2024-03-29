Is Darwin Nunez injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Darwin Nunez has been given the greenlight to face Brighton for Liverpool this weekend following an injury scare.

The attacker remained in Liverpool during the international break for rehabilitation - but he is able to face the Seagulls at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp confirmed at a press conference on Friday.

Klopp provided an update on the club’s injury concerns. He said: "Curtis, I’m not certain of his availability, but he has returned to training. Ibou had an additional rest day, nothing more.

Jurgen Klopp will have Darwin Nunez back (Image credit: Getty Images)

"[Andy[ Robertson's situation will be assessed day by day. He won't participate in today's [Friday] training session, but the extent of his injury isn't as severe as initially feared."

"The other players will gradually integrate back into team activities next week. They'll participate in partial team training initially and then progress to full sessions. They're nearing their return, taking positive steps."

Confirming Nunez's fitness, Klopp added, "Darwin is in good shape. He underwent rehabilitation during the week and has been involved in full training since returning, following partial participation on the first day back."

Liverpool face Brighton at the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

It comes after the news that Xabi Alonso has turned them down and will remain with Bayer Leverkusen for another season. The Spanaird had overseen a remarkable transformation at Bayer since his arrival in October 2022, when they anguished in the relegation zone. But under Alonso's guidance, they are now top of the table and unbeaten.

Alonso had been strongly linked with replacing Klopp at Anfield but in a press conference he confirmed that he would be staying with the Bundesliga leaders for another season at least.

Other potential Klopp replacements include Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi.

Liverpool's recruitment efforts are being spearheaded by the newly appointed sporting director Richard Hughes and football CEO Michael Edwards.

