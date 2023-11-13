Is Liverpool star Mohamed Salah the best player in the Premier League? Thomas Frank provides refreshing analysis on the Egyptian King

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was effusive in his praise for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season in the Reds' 3-0 win over the Bees at Anfield.

Salah’s second goal, a header that was barely celebrated thanks to recent events with VAR, was the 31-year-old’s 200th goal for an English club - 198 of them for Liverpool, two for Chelsea.

“Exceptional, just an exceptional player,” said Jurgen Klopp, who almost on a weekly basis has to answer questions in his post-match press conference after Salah hits new records and milestones.

Against Brentford, Salah also became the first Liverpool player in history to score in each of the opening six home league games. On a Premier League level, he joined Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry as players to have scored or assisted in 15 consecutive Premier League home games.

The records, the numbers, the milestones are difficult to keep track of.

“The composure for the first goal is insane,” commented Klopp. “The first one [goal] is clear signature Liverpool attack,” said Frank. “Not every player can sure in that situation.”

Frank added in his praise: “What a level. [Salah] must be one of the best offensive players in the world - not top 10, [but] top three.”

"I actually don't know if he gets enough praise... [he’s] potentially the best player in the Premier League.”

The Brentford boss is right; Salah has been at that level for seven seasons now, ever since he plundered 44 goals in his debut campaign at Anfield.

It is not daft to suggest that he is one of the most underrated players the Premier League has ever seen. To hit the numbers that he does over such a consistent period, Salah should be up there with the likes of Shearer and Henry. In 117 appearances at Anfield for Liverpool, Salah has been directly involved in 118 goals - scoring 86 and assisting 32. Those are Messi-like numbers.

Mohamed Salah’s evolution at Liverpool – and his future

Indeed, Salah has evolved as a player as he’s aged and matured under Klopp’s guidance, adding assists and becoming not just an elite goalscorer but also an elite playmaker. The new Salah the creator is evidenced impressively by his connection with Darwin Nunez. The duo have created and assisted for each other more than any other combination in the Premier League so far this season.

Said Klopp recently: “The young Mo was a super fast player who could go in behind. The playmaker in that front role was probably more Bobby [Firmino] setting things up.

“Now it’s slightly different, especially with Darwin when he’s playing, we have another speed player up there so that changed Mo’s position definitely. He’s smart enough to adapt to all these different things. It’s a massive development since he arrived but he was, in all phases, world-class. That’s probably the best you can say about a player.”

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez are the duo who have created the most chances between themselves (19) and assisted each other the most times (5) in the Premier League this season. Salah: 13 chances created, one assist. Núñez: six chances created, four assists.

Salah’s evolution underlines why Liverpool were right to resist the overtures from Saudi Arabia in the summer, and now it opens up the conversation of whether Liverpool need to look at a new contract for their No.11.

Salah’s current contract expires in summer 2025, allowing him to get to the end of this season without a new deal would weaken Liverpool’s stance if and when Saudi return.

Asked recently about a potential bid in January, Klopp insisted he was “really positive” about Salah’s future, adding: “We never thought about it, and I hope I don’t have to.”

