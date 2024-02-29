Is Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against West Ham in September 2023.

Liverpool are waiting to see if Darwin Nunez will be available to face Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Nunez was not to fit to feature in last weekend's EFL Cup final victory over Chelsea, while he also missed Liverpool's victory over Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The Uruguay international was taken off in the 4-1 win against Brentford, but Jurgen Klopp said his withdrawal was a "precaution".

Will Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez be fit enough to play against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon?

"It's touch and go with a lot of players, still with the boys who [were] not available for the final - like Darwin, Mo [Salah], Dom [Szoboszlai]," Klopp said ahead of the Southampton game.

Nunez was always unlikely to feature in the FA Cup tie, but Liverpool supporters will be crossing their fingers that he is ready to appear against Nottingham Forest.

The striker has been a regular feature in many Fantasy Premier League teams this season. Ahead of the trip to Forest, Nunez has scored nine top-flight goals in 2023/24.

