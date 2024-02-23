Is Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Manchester City will be hoping to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool this weekend when they head to the south coast to take on Bournemouth in Saturday’s tea-time kick-off.

With Liverpool taking on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, City will be able to cut the gap at the top of the table to just a single point with a win against the Cherries.

It’s that time of the year when the games come thick and fast, with City having edged past Brentford midweek. Pep Guardiola will want all of his star players available, but with Kevin De Bruyne having been an unused substitute last time out, is the talismanic Belgian available this weekend?

Will Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne be fit enough to play against Bournemouth on Saturday evening?

Pep Guardiola will be hoping to have Kevin De Bruyne available (Image credit: Getty Images)

City boss Guardiola was quizzed about the status of De Bruyne during his pre-match press conference on Friday, admitting that the midfielder may not be 100 per cent fit.

“He is good,” said Guardiola. “Not injured. I don't know if he is 100% but we took a good decision [against Brentford]. We didn't take a risk. Apart from the result, if the result was not good, people would ask why he didn’t play. He didn’t feel comfortable.

“We have training at 16:00 (GMT). The day after the game he didn’t train and yesterday everyone was off, but he trained by himself. Today we will assess. I am sure he will travel.”

Oscar Bobb was handed a first Premier League start in De Bruyne’s absence against Brentford, while the City chief will have to make do without Jack Grealish and Josko Gvardiol, who both remain sidelined.

De Bruyne missed the first four months of City’s season after suffering an injury in their season opener at Burnley, returning last month, but has only completed 90 minutes twice in the six Premier League matches he has been available for.

More Manchester City news

Why isn't Joe Hart remembered as being as good as he was?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has key rule EVERY player must stick to - otherwise they don't play

Gary Neville issues incredible Erling Haaland comparison during his review of Manchester United vs Luton Town