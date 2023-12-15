Is Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes available this weekend? Premier League suspension update

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes will not be available for selection this weekend when they travel to arch rivals Liverpool, as Premier League injuries and suspensions continue to pile up ahead of the festive period.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder Fernandes picked up his fifth booking of the season in United's previous game, a dismal 3-0 home defeat against Bournemouth.

This means Fernandes now has to serve an automatic one-match suspension, which rules him out of contention for one of the season's biggest fixtures, the trip to Anfield on Sunday.

When will Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes be available for selection?

Erik Ten Hag is missing big players for the game away at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

By accumulating five yellow cards in the Premier League before the halfway stage in the season, Fernandes is suspended for one match, in accordance with league rules.

But he will be available to return the following week, when Manchester United are on the road again - this time facing West Ham United in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, on December 23.

The Portugal national team star would be likely to return to Ten Hag's team, assuming he doesn't suffer any fitness issues during the interim.

MORE TEAM NEWS (Image credit: Getty Images) MANCHESTER CITY Is Erling Haaland injured this weekend?

Fernandes is not the only major absentee from the Red Devils squad for the Liverpool test, with Harry Maguire also ruled out after being withdrawn in the first half of the defeat to Bayern Munich.

The attacking midfielder's absence will prove a blow to plenty of official Fantasy Premier League players this weekend, with Fernandes the highest-scoring Manchester United player so far this season, having bagged 64 points in total.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United could lose £42m signing for free next summer: report

Manchester United's Champions League exit has cost them enough money to buy a new squad player

Manchester United ready to appoint shock former Wolves manager: report