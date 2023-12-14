Manchester United ready to appoint shock former Wolves manager: report

Manchester United are ready to make a leftfield appointment to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are enduring a difficult season, with the club out of Europe altogether and lingering way off the pace in the title race. Defeat at home to Bournemouth at the weekend was followed by yet another loss at the Theatre of Dreams, as Bayern Munich compounded Ten Hag's men to fourth place in their Champions League group.

The 53-year-old is said to have alienated a portion of dressing room and with the fans beginning to turn, it may not be long before Manchester United chiefs relieve him of duties.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's job is hanging by a thread, according to some (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Relevo have reported that United are ready to appoint Julen Lopetegui, who has been out of work since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers before the season began.

The Spaniard has also coached the Spanish national side and Real Madrid, while during the lockdown season of 2019/20, he knocked Man United out of the Europa League with Sevilla, en route to the trophy in Portugal.

Relevo have called Lopetegui "very well positioned" to take over as manager – and with the Daily Mail claiming another heavy defeat at Liverpool this weekend could have "significant ramifications for Ten Hag’s future at the club", it may be sooner rather than later than Lopetegui is installed.

Julen Lopetegui could be hired at Old Trafford (Image credit: Ina Fassbender/Pool via Getty Images)

United are still waiting on investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with the INEOS billionaire set to acquire a stake in the club.

Ten Hag has a win percentage of 60.47 per cent.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, a former Barcelona defender could potentially be on his way to Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford could also be set to join him, having agreed personal terms with Barcelona. Almost half a year after leaving Manchester United as a free agent, David de Gea could be close to sealing a move to a new club.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has defended his training methods as the injuries pile up – with Mason Mount the latest player set for a spell on the sidelines.