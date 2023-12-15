Is Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier available this weekend? Premier League suspension update

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier will not be available for selection this weekend when the Magpies host Fulham on Saturday, as Premier League injuries and suspensions continue to pile up ahead of the festive period.

Right-back Trippier picked up his fifth booking of the season late on during the 4-1 defeat at Tottenham last weekend - and although he played in the Champions League defeat to AC Milan in midweek, he must now serve a suspension for domestic matches.

The English international's absence could mean Eddie Howe recalls Dan Burn to his defence, with Tino Livramento reverting to right-back after a spell on the left.

When will Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier be available for selection?

By accumulating five yellow cards in the Premier League before the halfway stage in the season, Trippier will be suspended for only one game.

After this, he will again be available for selection, meaning Eddie Howe should be able to call upon the full-back for the trip to Luton Town on December 23.

However, the England star is still a doubt for that game after he was substituted towards the end of Newcastle's Champions League defeat to Milan.

"I think he (Trippier) picked up something in the first half," Howe said after the game. "I don’t quite know what it is at this moment in time.

"He wanted to carry on half-time, but then he signalled that he couldn’t continue."

Trippier's availability issues will be bad news for 44 per cent of Fantasy Premier League players who have selected the Newcastle vice-captain in their squad.

The FPL official website shows him to be the Magpies second highest points scorer so far this season (82) only just behind Anthony Gordon (83)

