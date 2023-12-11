Newcastle United to raid Premier League rival for shock January move: report

Newcastle United are looking to make a surprising swoop for a player from a Premier League rival in January, as they look to address their slump in form.

Injuries have proven a big issue for Eddie Howe at Newcastle United, with more than 11 first team players missing through various reasons. Their latest 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday epitomised this, with a number of regular starters missing from the first XI.

The upcoming transfer window is an opportune time, therefore, for Howe to make much-needed improvements to the squad. Currently seven points outside of the top four, Newcastle know new signings will help them achieve their goal of reaching the Champions League once again.

Pope is set to miss the remainder of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

With that in mind, Newcastle United are lining up a January move for Hugo Lloris, according to the Mirror. Lloris who hasn't featured at all for Tottenham Hotspur this season despite being available. T

he fine form of Guglielmo Vicario has ensured Spurs haven't suffered any ill-effects, though, with Fraser Forster the back-up goalkeeper.

In the summer, Spurs announced that Lloris would "explore prospective transfer opportunities", though the Frenchman didn't manage to reach an agreement with another club.

Lloris has emerged as a surprise target for Newcastle (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

But while he's been sat on the sidelines this term, Newcastle are interested on taking him to St. James' Park on a loan for the rest of the season, with Nick Pope likely to miss the rest of 2023/24.

Martin Dubravka has deputised following Pope's shoulder injury, but there are concerns over his quality. England internationals Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale have both been touted as potential replacements, but FFP considerations makes a permanent deal unlikely.

Lloris, therefore, could prove the perfect alternative for the Magpies, due to his proven ability and availability at this time of the season. Newcastle have conceded seven goals in their last two games, and the hierarchy believes that Lloris would help to stop goals flying in at the wrong end.

