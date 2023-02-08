Manchester United will invest HEAVILY in the squad, after Qatari takeover: report
Manchester United are readying themselves for a Qatari takeover – and Erik ten Hag can expect plenty of support
Manchester United are going to rebuild with huge investments from their new Qatari owners – with Erik ten Hag able to spend millions to compete with the best.
That's according to one exciting report for United fans that says that the club are on the brink of a takeover that would reassert the Red Devils as the richest club on Earth once more.
As well as spending huge in the transfer market, however, the new owners are apparently interested in helping the community, too. Qatar's monarch Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is apparently a big United fan and following the excitement of the World Cup last year, the nation wants to extend its involvement in the sport.
According to the Mail's (opens in new tab) source, "These people are serious. They want to make sure that United are where they should be and they are confident theirs will be the strongest bid.
"They want to strengthen the squad to put them back at the top but they also want this to be for the good of the community."
The report also states that the investors linked with the Old Trafford outfit are a different group from those who own Paris Saint-German, Qatari Sports Investments.
United are also expecting interest from Sir Jim Ratcliffe (opens in new tab), owner of Ligue 1 side Nice, while another fan, UFC star Conor McGregor, has also touted potentially buying (opens in new tab) the club.
According to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), United spent close to €250 million in the transfer market this season, with Antony and Casemiro the two headline-makers. With the Red Devils limited to loans in January, however, their spending power would not be in question under Qatari ownership.
Should the bid be successful, both sides of the city would be owned by Middle Eastern groups, with Manchester City in the control of UAE-based City Football Group.
More Manchester United stories
Formal bids are set to be submitted to buy United. The club had a quiet January window but brought in Marcel Sabitzer on deadline day after Christian Eriksen picked up a long-term injury.
Former United chairman Martin Edwards, meanwhile, has spoken to FFT about how the club's 1991 European Cup Winners' Cup victory helped changed the perception of English football across the continent.
