It probably won't happen again - Eriksen revels in 11-second strike
Tottenham were ahead inside 11 seconds against Manchester United and goalscorer Christian Eriksen knows it is unlikely to be repeated.
Christian Eriksen revelled in his "perfect" return to the Tottenham team after his first-minute opener set the tone for Wednesday's 2-0 win over Manchester United.
The Denmark international had missed the last two matches through illness but made up for lost time in style at Wembley, sweeping a first-touch finish beyond David de Gea with just 11 seconds on the clock.
It was not quite the fastest goal in Premier League history - that still belongs to former Spurs defender Ledley King, who scored inside 10 seconds at Bradford City in 2000 - and Eriksen knows he is unlikely to ever have a chance to usurp that record.
"It's the perfect way to come back - to score with your first touch!" he told the club's official website.
"It's never happened before and probably won't happen again, but it was a very good start.
"Everything fell perfectly for me, even the ball was laying down there nice and quiet and all I had to do was step up and kick it in - the perfect start to a very good game."
