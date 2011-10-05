Italy call up Osvaldo and Ogbonna
Italy coach Cesare Prandelli has given late call-ups to striker Pablo Osvaldo and defender Angelo Ogbonna after Mario Balotelli on Wednesday became the latest player to be ruled out of the match against Serbia.
Forward Balotelli is sidelined with a bad back and joins defender Domenico Criscito and striker Giampaolo Pazzini in missing Friday's Euro 2012 qualifying Group C match and next Tuesday's final encounter with Northern Ireland through injury.
An Italian football federation statement also said forward Giuseppe Rossi was improving after a knock and could feature on Friday.
Italy have already qualified for next June's finals in Ukraine and Poland but the game in Belgrade is crucial to second-placed Serbia's hopes of seizing a play-off spot.
