Italy call up Osvaldo and Ogbonna

Forward Balotelli is sidelined with a bad back and joins defender Domenico Criscito and striker Giampaolo Pazzini in missing Friday's Euro 2012 qualifying Group C match and next Tuesday's final encounter with Northern Ireland through injury.

An Italian football federation statement also said forward Giuseppe Rossi was improving after a knock and could feature on Friday.

Italy have already qualified for next June's finals in Ukraine and Poland but the game in Belgrade is crucial to second-placed Serbia's hopes of seizing a play-off spot.