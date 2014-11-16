Italy-Croatia halted due to crowd trouble

The hosts opened the scoring through Antonio Candreva, before Ivan Perisic pulled the visitors level in the 15th minute, with flares subsequently being hurled onto the pitch.

Further flares were then lit and thrown onto the playing surface shortly after the 70-minute mark, before trouble appeared to break out in the area of the ground housing visiting fans.

Referee Bjorn Kuipers escorted the players from the field, but play resumed following a short delay.