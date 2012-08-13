Ivanovic avoids ban after Shield dismissal
By app
Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic will be able to play in the Premier League club's opening match of the season against Wigan Athletic despite receiving a red card against Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, his club said.
The Serbian international had escaped the sanction as the Community Shield was not classed as a competitive first-team fixture, Chelsea said on their website.
Ivanovic, 28, was issued with a straight red card by referee Kevin Friend during the first half of the season curtain-raiser, after a tackle on Aleksandar Kolarov. City won the game 3-2.
Ivanovic would be banned for three non-first-team games, said the London club, who open their season at Wigan next Sunday.
