‘I’ve never seen that before’: Euro 2024 stadium baffles pundits

The Olympiastadion is one of the largest sporting venues in Germany

Euro 2024 has taken the footballing world across some of Germany's most famous sporting venues, from Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena to Borussia Dortmund's Westfalenstadion.

The Olympiastadion in Berlin has seen some of football's most iconic moments, including Zinedine Zidane's headbutt on Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final, and will host this summer's final.

However, eagle-eyed viewers noticed a rather strange feature of the arena during coverage of Netherlands vs Austria on Tuesday evening.

Euro 2024 stadium baffles pundits

The elevator at the Olympiastadion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to the two sides returning from the dressing rooms for the second half of the Euro 2024 Group D clash, BBC cameras captured players scaling an escalator onto the field.

Presenter Gabby Logan raised the point live on air, saying: “The teams are heading out to the pitch via escalator - that’s obviously something you’re used to, Thomas."

Former German international Thomas Hitzlesperger, who played in the stadium in the 2007 German Cup final, responded: “Yeah, I was. It’s quite a fun bit of the stadium.”

VIDEO: ALL The Stadiums Being Used In Euro 2024!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Logan then shifted her attention to another pundit, former Scotland striker James McFadden, asking: “Most unusual way you’ve seen players enter the pitch?”

"Yeah, I’ve never seen that before - I would’ve used it,” he responded.

The elevator has previously got the internet talking when Dani Alves was seen sprawled across the handles on all fours, descending headfirst prior to the 2015 Champions League final.

More Euro 2024 stories

Here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.