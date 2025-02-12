Jesse Lingard hits back at Manchester United fan who accuses him of 'destroying' the club's culture

Jesse Lingard has hit back at an angry fan after he was accused of destroying Manchester United's club culture.

Lingard - who left the Red Devils in 2022 - spent 11 years with his boyhood side before spending time with Nottingham Forest soon after. He now plays for FC Seoul in South Korea but has once again struggled with injury problems.

Supporters have been left frustrated at Manchester United's off-field issues in recent months, with plenty of anger being directed at new minority owners INEOS and their plans to cut back on costs at Old Trafford.

Jesse Lingard slammed on social media for his behaviour while at Manchester United

Lingard after brought the 'vibes' to United's dressing room and off-field matters

Having made 232 appearances for Manchester United, Lingard left having won the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the Europa League during his time at the club.

He enjoyed positive relationships with Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba although some supporters often used the trio as a wrecking ground for the dismissal of popular former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Please explain how me paul and Marcus destroyed Manchester United’s culture? https://t.co/7R6z3AFfGvFebruary 12, 2025

Lingard has now hit back at an angry supporter on X, with a suggestion made that the 32-year-old 'destroyed' the club culture built by so many years via legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Him, Pogba and Rashford destroyed the culture even Rooney admitted," wrote @simpleeconomic on X. "He was let have his own culture with those other 2 vultures after Sir Alex left [sic]."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is clear Lingard didn't take too kindly to those claims but weirdly, the post in question was written way back in December 2024. So why has Lingard taken over two months to respond you may ask?

"Lool we was just enjoying our life of we played for biggest club in the world of course we made mistakes and we learn but we gonna have fun and smile and dance [sic]," said the former Manchester United midfielder when quizzed on the accusations.

Lingard and Pogba celebrate Manchester United's FA Youth Cup success in 2011 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, there is some suggestion Manchester United have been unable to remove such characters from the dressing room in certain years. Pogba, Rashford, Lingard and Jadon Sancho have all previously been described as bad eggs.

“Every previous Man United manager has had issues with Marcus Rashford," said FourFourTwo's very own Andy Mitten. "I've spoken to them, I know them. They've told me in confidence going back years and years and years”.