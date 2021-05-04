Jose Mourinho appointed AS Roma manager

Jose Mourinho has been appointed the new manager of AS Roma, the Italian club have announced on Twitter.

Mourinho had been out of work for just over two weeks, after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur on April 19. The Portuguese was dismissed after 17 months in charge at Spurs, following a poor second half of the season in which Spurs slipped from top of the table to outside the European spots.

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 🤝 The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season. #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/f5YGGIVFJpMay 4, 2021 See more

The news comes as something of a surprise, after Mourinho told Times Magazine last week that he will "wait to be back in football" following his Spurs departure.

Mourinho already has a phenomenal record in Italy, having managed Inter Milan for two season between 2008 and 2010. He won consecutive league titles, one Italian Super Cup, one Italian Cup and one Champions League, before departing for Real Madrid.

The 58-year old continued to win trophies after leaving Italy. He claimed a La Liga and Copa Del Rey at Real Madrid before returning to the Premier League to win more trophies with Chelsea and then Manchester United.

Tottenham was the first time in his managerial career - since joining Porto in 2002 - which saw him fail to lift any silverware, though he was axed just before the North Londoners were set to face Manchester City in the League Cup Final. They went on to lose that fixture 2-0.

While some have argued his better days as a manager are behind him, Italy represents an opportunity to recapture his former glory, in a nation more aligned with his defensive tendencies.

