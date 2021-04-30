Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select 'Euro 2020' from the dropdown. Live in the 'wrong' country for your chosen nation? Order above...

First a message from our editor, James Andrew

If good things really do come to those who wait, then those who’ve been thumb-twiddling in anticipation for Euro 2020 shouldn’t be disappointed. The year’s delay has been better for some than others, but all of us feel the same either way at this point: thank God it’s here.

In this issue, our tournament special, we focus on the three Home Nations desperate to thrive. Raheem Sterling, Sir Geoff Hurst and more evaluate England’s chances on home soil, and their message couldn’t be simpler: believe.

For Scotland, the long wait for a tournament appearance must have felt eternal, but the past is just that for proud and patriotic trio Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and John McGinn. They’ll be hoping to emulate Wales’ glorious summer of 2016, which Dragons heroes old and new reflect on in these pages.

(Below: our 116-page guide to Euro 2020, accompanying your usual FourFourTwo magazine...)

Elsewhere, we look at a France side trying to replicate their remarkable World Cup-Euros double of 1998 and 2000 when boss Didier Deschamps was captain, while Portugal’s Diogo Jota – a fan five years ago – chats about his unusual journey to get here.

Once you’re done with the main mag, there’s the small matter of a 116-page supplement to preview the tournament in full. Happy reading...

It's finally here...

Finally, the European Championship is here, and FourFourTwo aren’t the only ones who can’t wait. Just ask Raheem Sterling, Andrew Robertson, Aaron Ramsey, Kieran Tierney, Joe Allen, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, David Brooks and John McGinn. We did...

England: no more years of hurt?

Their Euros record makes for pitiful reading, but on home soil with the brightest collection of talent in years, the Three Lions have every reason for optimism this summer. As the players themselves tell FFT: they’re not here to mess around

Great Scot, they're back!

Since 1998, the Tartan Army have suffered through heartache, humpings and humiliation, watching their country try to reach a major tournament. Now the wait is finally over – and boy do they want to make the most of it...

Wales: the magic continues

Sunshine, the Super Furry Animals and a joyous run to the semi-finals made Euro 2016 a sensational tournament for Wales, the rewards of which are still being reaped. Replicating that magic won’t be easy, but the good times might just be here to stay

Fabio Capello: YOUR questions answered

The former Champions League winner discusses life as England manager, banishing Becks (er, then reinstating him), race rows and much, much more

Best Euros teams EVER

A total of 38 European teams have taken part in the continent’s biggest international competition. FFT has crunched the numbers and worked out each country’s win percentage. The results may not be quite as expected...

France: a perfect circle?

Didier Deschamps skippered France to World Cup triumph in 1998 – then did it all over again at Euro 2000. Now, he’s on the verge of history: having steered Les Bleus to glory as a coach in 2018, ‘Dédé’ can close a perfect circle this summer. Fate is calling...

Diogo Jota exclusive

After a dazzling debut season at Liverpool, Jota is ready to shine for Portugal this summer – five years on from watching them lift the trophy as a teenage fan. As he tells FFT, though, even he took some convincing from his super agent when it came to his unconventional journey to the top...

Iceland: our super sweet 2016

In 2016, Heimir Hallgrimsson was still working as a part-time dentist when he helped to mastermind one of the greatest shocks of all time, as joint manager of Iceland. He explains how his tiny nation stunned the Three Lions

1971: Chelsea's boozy winners

Cocktails and high jinks were hardly textbook prep for Chelsea’s 1971 Cup Winners’ Cup Final against Real Madrid – but their sozzled stars made sure the party didn’t stop. Sadly, the headache would strike with a vengeance...

In the Players Lounge...

Former Portugal keeper Ricardo remembers his penalty heroics against England in 2004, ex-Arsenal and Sunderland midfielder Stefan Schwarz explains his infamous space ambitions, Marcos Senna chats Spain glory, while Paul Rideout discusses FA Cup heroics with Everton.

Going Around The Grounds...

FFT catches up with Jamie Cureton, still going strong as player-boss of Enfield at 45. We also bring you an update on Britain's worst team* Fort William, fellow Scots Aberdeen are in focus for Best & Worst, Barnsley's Callum Styles gets the special treatment in Boy's A Bit Special, while columnist Ian Holloway chats the return of fans.

There's more: Robert Prosinecki at Pompey, when Pele snubbed Bolton, and a potted history of lower-league heroes at the European Championship. 'Ave it.

*Spoiler alert: not anymore...

In Upfront...

Broadcaster Jacqui Oatley discusses her love for Wolves, Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri waxes lyrical about Roberto Mancini, Netherlands boss Frank de Boer remembers the games that changed his life, and we meet the man with 2.5 million Panini stickers.

Of course, we'll also bring you our regular quiz, and many more of the best stories from Planet Football. Don't miss it!

