Jose Mourinho tipped as favourite to become new Chelsea manager for a third spell

Jose Mourinho has emerged as the bookmakers' favourite to take over at Chelsea.

The 61-year-old left Roma earlier this year after leading the Italian outfit to the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2022 and remains one of the most decorated managers of all time.

Mauricio Pochettino left Stamford Bridge by mutual consent earlier this week after less than 12 months in charge.

Mourinho's odds have come down from as high as 40/1 to now just 4/1 with popular bookies Ladbrokes and Coral.

It remains to be seen whether 'The Special One' will return for a third stint in the capital, with Kieran McKenna also hotly tipped to take over.

The 38-year-old has enjoyed back-to-back promotions with Ipswich Town over the past two years and is now looking forward to the Tractor Boys' first spell in the top flight for over 20 years.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca is priced currently at just 2/1 too and Roberto De Zerbi's name also continues to crop up.

Rumours have also circled as to whether Mourinho could head back to Manchester United, with the future of Erik ten Hag still up in the air.

The former Real Madrid boss has kept fairly cryptic on his future but insists he himself would never say never when it came to a job back in his homeland.

Mourinho told reporters while attending Moto GP's Portuguese Grand Prix earlier this year that: "[I have] zero news. I don't have a club, I'm free. But I want to work, in the summer I want to work."

He added: "Never say no, especially in football. My life is football. I can train anywhere and I have no problems."

