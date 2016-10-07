Juventus confirm Chiellini's Italy withdrawal
He missed the draw against Spain through suspension and now Giorgio Chiellini will also be absent for the trip to Macedonia.
Giorgio Chiellini will not travel with the Italy squad for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Macedonia, Juventus have confirmed.
The centre-back, who was suspended for Thursday's 1-1 Group G draw with Spain following his red card against Israel, has sustained bruising to his right calf.
Serie A champions Juve announced the news on Friday, stating that the 32-year-old would remain in Vinovo for further treatment and tests.
