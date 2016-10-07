Juventus confirm Chiellini's Italy withdrawal

Giorgio Chiellini will not travel with the Italy squad for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Macedonia, Juventus have confirmed.

The centre-back, who was suspended for Thursday's 1-1 Group G draw with Spain following his red card against Israel, has sustained bruising to his right calf.

Serie A champions Juve announced the news on Friday, stating that the 32-year-old would remain in Vinovo for further treatment and tests.