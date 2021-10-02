Kelty Hearts march on with win over Annan

Kelty Hearts extend their unbeaten run to nine games with a 2-1 win over Annan to consolidate their position at the top of cinch League Two.

Midfielder Jamie Barjonas broke the deadlock with a low strike in the 37th minute, but Tony Wallace had Annan level just before half-time at New Central Park.

The Maroon Machine, though, rallied in the second half and Kallum Higginbotham struck with 16 minutes left when his long-range effort went in off a post.

Stirling remain second after a 2-0 win at Elgin with second-half goals from Martin McNiff and Dale Carrick.

Strugglers Stenhousemuir snatched a 1-1 draw at home against Forfar with a last-minute goal from defender Sean Crighton.

Craig Thomson gave the visitors an early lead, which looked to have been enough for all three points only for Crighton to head in a late leveller for the Warriors.

A first-half goal from Paul Woods was enough to give Stranraer a 1-0 home win over Albion.