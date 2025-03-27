Kevin De Bruyne touted for shock move to South American giants: report
Kevin De Bruyne's contract at Manchester City will end in summer
There is no denying Kevin De Bruyne is a modern great of the Premier League.
He is a six time Premier League winner, a Champions League winner, and has won the Premier League player of the season twice and was ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time.
However, in the past 18 months we have not seen the best version of the midfielder, with significant hamstring injuries sidelining his for extended periods of time. With his contract ending in the summer, a move away from Manchester City has been touted, with MLS and Saudi Arabian sides reportedly queuing up for his signature.
South American giants urged to secure De Bruyne's signature on a free transfer
However, a shock destination has emerged in recent days, with Argentinian side River Plate urged to sign the 33-year-old midfielder.
Speaking to TyC Sports, former River Plate striker Carlos Morete urged the club to try and sign De Bruyne at the end of the season.
He said: “River Plate have a manager and brains. Maybe they called and I don’t know, or it wasn’t made public. Why didn’t anyone take a plane to Manchester and go find out about De Bruyne?
“He’s 33 years old. You pay him $20m, he’s free, and see if you can bring him in or not,” Morete explained.
“He’ll make you a champion, make you fight for championships, and solve all your problems. Go check out his physical condition. He’s a real star and he’s not that old. Make him an offer. He’ll leave City for free, pay him $20m a year, and bring him in.
“If you buy a player like the Colombian [Kevin Castaño] or Driussi, you’ve made a mess of millions of dollars. Here, you don’t pay a penny for his transfer, and you’re bringing in a star. Everything River brought doesn’t solve anything.”
It does seem unlikely that De Bruyne would make the switch to South America, given the interest shown from clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United States, but a move may tempt him.
Argentina is renowned for its love of football, with the Superclásico between River Plate and Boca Juniors regarded as one of the fiercest rivalries in the world.
