Kevin De Bruyne touted for shock move to South American giants: report

Kevin De Bruyne's contract at Manchester City will end in summer

Kevin De Bruyne of Man City in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Ipswich Town FC at Etihad Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Kevin De Bruyne of Man City (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

There is no denying Kevin De Bruyne is a modern great of the Premier League.

He is a six time Premier League winner, a Champions League winner, and has won the Premier League player of the season twice and was ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time.

However, in the past 18 months we have not seen the best version of the midfielder, with significant hamstring injuries sidelining his for extended periods of time. With his contract ending in the summer, a move away from Manchester City has been touted, with MLS and Saudi Arabian sides reportedly queuing up for his signature.

South American giants urged to secure De Bruyne's signature on a free transfer

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne at Euro 2024

Kevin De Bruyne captaining Belgium at EURO 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

However, a shock destination has emerged in recent days, with Argentinian side River Plate urged to sign the 33-year-old midfielder.

Speaking to TyC Sports, former River Plate striker Carlos Morete urged the club to try and sign De Bruyne at the end of the season.

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne with one of his Premier League medals (Image credit: Alamy)

He said: “River Plate have a manager and brains. Maybe they called and I don’t know, or it wasn’t made public. Why didn’t anyone take a plane to Manchester and go find out about De Bruyne?

“He’s 33 years old. You pay him $20m, he’s free, and see if you can bring him in or not,” Morete explained.

“He’ll make you a champion, make you fight for championships, and solve all your problems. Go check out his physical condition. He’s a real star and he’s not that old. Make him an offer. He’ll leave City for free, pay him $20m a year, and bring him in.

“If you buy a player like the Colombian [Kevin Castaño] or Driussi, you’ve made a mess of millions of dollars. Here, you don’t pay a penny for his transfer, and you’re bringing in a star. Everything River brought doesn’t solve anything.”

Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring River Plate's sixth goal against Alianza Lima in a Copa Libertadores game in May 2022.

Julian Alvarez, an ex-teammate at Manchester City, learnt his craft at River Plate (Image credit: Getty Images)

It does seem unlikely that De Bruyne would make the switch to South America, given the interest shown from clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United States, but a move may tempt him.

Argentina is renowned for its love of football, with the Superclásico between River Plate and Boca Juniors regarded as one of the fiercest rivalries in the world.

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

