Klopp praises Moreno for Bayern display

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp left the door open for Alberto Moreno to earn his place after the left-back's impressive performance against Bayern Munich.

Moreno produced a fine display to help Klopp's side to a 3-0 victory over the Bundesliga champions at the Audi Cup on Tuesday.

The Spaniard has been widely linked with a move away from Anfield after making just two Premier League starts last season.

But Klopp is seemingly open to keeping Moreno, who started ahead of new signing Andrew Robertson.

"It was a really good game from Alberto, that's why we kept him on, because every second he was playing better, he was more present," Klopp said.

"He's really fit but he's had a little problem with his thigh since the day before yesterday. But we had a test with him this morning and he really played well.

"The players decide themselves how many games they play."

Moreno joined Liverpool from Sevilla in 2014 and had been a regular in his first two seasons at the club.

However, the versatile James Milner stepped into the position at left-back superbly, leading to Moreno getting less game time last season.