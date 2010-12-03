Klose not yet ready to return

Bayern Munich striker Miroslav Klose will not be ready to play at Schalke 04 on Saturday despite recovering from a torn thigh muscle.

He could now return after a four-week absence against Basel in the Champions League in midweek, coach Louis van Gaal told reporters on Friday.

Central defender Holger Badstuber, nursing a hip injury, is also still unavailable for fifth-placed Bayern.

Schalke, languishing fourth from bottom, could have defender Christian Pander back in their squad after the former Germany international spent 17 months out with a knee injury.

Pander has been training with the first team since Tuesday, said coach Felix Magath.

Third-placed Bayer Leverkusen expect to have first-choice keeper Rene Adler back at home to third from bottom Cologne on Sunday after he missed the midweek Europa League win at Rosenborg Trondheim with a back injury.

"We are hopeful he will play against Cologne," said team spokesman Dirk Mensch.