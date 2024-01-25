Kylian Mbappe forces Real Madrid into CRAZY decision - with key player 'sacrificed' for Frenchman: report

Kylian Mbappe could be about to force Real Madrid into selling one of their key players, as negotiations intensify over a potential move.

Speculation is rife over the future of Mbappe, with the Frenchman able to talk to, and even sign for, clubs outside of France. PSG are desperate to tie down their star man to a longer term deal, while Liverpool are also attempting to assert their authority in negotiations.

Real Madrid, though, are prepared to throw everything at signing Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer after years of flirting between both parties. In order to sweeten the deal this time around, Los Blancos are even prepared to make extra room in their team for Mbappe.

Mbappe and Ancelotti might finally be united at Real Madrid come next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Sport, if Mbappe does choose to join Real Madrid in the summer, then Los Blancos have "already decided" to sell Vinicius Jr.

The report suggests that president Florentino Perez's clear desire to sign Mbappe on a free transfer will see him make a number of key decisions in the next months, one of which includes freeing up the left-wing - Mbappe's preferred position. Vinicius' departure would also free up the No.7 shirt, potentially another key facet of the deal.

As a result, Real Madrid are prepared to "sacrifice" their Brazilian superstar for the Frenchman, despite his world-class performances for the club in recent years. Indeed, Vinicius Jr has been integral to Carlo Ancelotti's side, scoring the winning goal in the 2022 Champions League final and propelling them to the La Liga title, but those contributions reportedly won't be enough to retain his place at Bernabeu.

Real Madrid could be willing to let Vinicius leave (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vinicius Jr will inevitably have plenty of suitors chasing his signature in the summer, but he won't come cheap. Manchester United have recently been linked with the 23-year-old, with a figure in excess of £120m touted.

Valued at £130m by Transfermarkt, Vinicius will still have three years remaining on his Real Madrid contract come the summer. He could feasibly refuse to move, while Real Madrid might not receive their desired amount.

Completing a deal for Kylian Mbappe will be far from easy for Real Madrid, though, with the 25-year-old making an unconventional demand a "deal breaker" in negotiations.

Liverpool are "in contact" with Mbappe over a potential summer move, while his move to Real Madrid has been denied.

There are plenty of options available to Mbappe, though, with the power in his hands.