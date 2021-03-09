Lakay admits to being hurt by Bafana omission

Mamelodi Sundowns’ hero from their historic win over TP Mazemebe, Lyle Lakay, admits that it hurts to be continually overlooked by Molefi Ntseki for the Bafana Bafana squad when playing week in and week out, contributing to his team’s success.

The national team coach last week named a 26-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Group C rivals Ghana and Sudan later this month, with a number of selections being questioned.

Ntseki went for the experience of Innocent Maela, despite the defender losing his spot in the Orlando Pirates team to Paseka Mako over the past four games.

In the meantime, Lakay has been shining for Downs and was included in this week’s Caf Champions League Team of the Week following his brilliant performance against Mazembe.

🌍 #TotalCAFCL TOTW:🇿🇦 Lyle Lakay 👆🇿🇦 Nkosingiphile Ngcobo ✌️Standout performers in game week three for the South African duo. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6DOSIGII4dMarch 7, 2021 See more

‘Obviously as a player you want to represent your country especially when you are playing week in, week out and contributing to your team’s success,’ said Lakay on SA FM.

‘But it is what it is. I can’t worry about it, I have to focus on the positives and continue to work hard and hopefully it will come. On the positive side, I will get to spend time with my family now. We have been away [with Sundowns], we have been travelling, so during the Fifa break I will get time to spend at home.

‘My daughter will be two weeks old tomorrow [9 March], so I will get time to spend with her because I haven’t been here for the last two weeks.

‘Yes, it does [hurt not being called up to the national team]. Every player wants to represent their country. I will just continue to work hard and hopefully, I will get the call-up the next time,’ Lakay said.

‘It is always good when the coach says something about you. He is thinking about me, so I will just continue to work hard and, at the end of the day, he will call me when the time is right.

‘Yes, I do [understand that Ntseki needed experienced players]. Obviously, we have to qualify, and we all know that. He has his reasons and I have to respect that at the end of the day.’

Ntseki has defended his selections by insisting he has gone for experience and continuity ahead of the games, which will decide whether or not they go to Afcon or not.