Le Havre and Man United settle Pogba dispute

"Le Havre and Manchester United are satisfied to have reached an agreement regarding Paul Pogba's integration to the Manchester United squad," the Ligue 2 side said in a statement on Thursday.

Le Havre had accused United of illegally poaching the 17-year-old Frenchman from their academy last August while United said they had not broken any rules.

Le Havre had asked world governing body FIFA to investigate the case of Pogba, who they said had agreed to join them only to leave for United.

The case was similar to that of Premier League rivals Chelsea, who were banned by FIFA from signing players until January 2011 for improper conduct when they acquired Gael Kakuta from French Ligue 1 club Lens in 2007.

The ban was later lifted after the two clubs reached an agreement.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook