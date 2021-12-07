Leeds United report: Marcelo Bielsa to win the race for Aaron Ramsey, ahead of Newcastle United and Everton

Leeds United are set to win the race for Aaron Ramsey, according to reports.

The Juventus midfielder is not in favour in Turin, having suffered with consistent knocks since joining the Italian giants back in 2019. Ramsey has long been touted for a move back to the Premier League, ever since leaving Arsenal for free.

Everton and Newcastle United have been thought to be front of the queue for the Welshman for some time. Both sides are in need of toughening up in the middle of the park - while Arsenal have been rumoured to be heading back for their former fan favourite, with ex-teammate Theo Walcott even getting behind the idea.

Now, however, it seems as though Marcelo Bielsa could well steal a march for his signature - and he could be a good fit for the side.

Ramsey is a hard-running presence in midfield, capable of affecting play in both boxes. His all-action style is perfect for the kind of football that Bielsa likes to play - though his treatment table history is a concern.

The 30-year-old was in and out of the Arsenal team for much of his Premier League career, suffering injuries of various severities - and such unluckiness has continued in Serie A.

Juventus have been rumoured to be interested in cutting ties all together with Ramsey, allowing him to leave with no fee this January.

Ramsey is still hoping to help fire Wales to a first World Cup since 1958 next year.