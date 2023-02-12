Leeds vs Manchester United coverage interrupted by Hollywood star Will Ferrell
The 'Anchorman' actor and LAFC part-owner made a surprise appearance and looked particularly pleased to see Roy Keane
Sky Sports gained an unlikely pundit on Sunday as Hollywood funnyman Will Ferrell interrupted their coverage of Leeds vs Manchester United – to catch up with his old friend Roy Keane...
Ferrell is in the UK on a football-watching trip and was spotted watching Wrexham – owned by fellow actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – as they beat Wealdstone in the National League on Saturday.
Making a surprise appearance pitchside at the Etihad Stadium – where the Sky Sports team had set up ahead of Manchester City's clash with Aston Villa later in the day – Ferrell shook hands with Gary Neville, Micah Richards and presenter Kelly Cates but embraced Keane, recalling how they'd known each other since playing in Soccer Aid back in 2012.
Will Ferrell and Roy Keane. The duo we NEVER knew we needed. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FbRB8QSiXcFebruary 12, 2023
Clearly in typically comedic mood, the Anchorman and Elf actor joked that people were "bored stiff of Gary" as Cates asked Neville to lend his microphone.
The 55-year-old went on to cheekily suggest that he was on a scouting mission for LAFC, the MLS club where he is a part-owner.
"I'm on a recruiting trip for LAFC," he quipped. "I'm just seeing if [Manchester City's players] measure up to MLS."
Ferrell has been involved with LAFC since 2016. The California club – who have had superstars such as Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini on their books – entered MLS in 2018 and were crowned champions for the first time last year
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
