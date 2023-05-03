Lionel Messi considering Saudi Arabia move after promise of 'biggest offer ever proposed to a football player': report

Lionel Messi seems destined to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the upcoming transfer window, and Saudi Arabia are willing to make him the best-paid footballer in history.

PSG will reportedly not renew Messi's contract in the summer, leaving him free to talk to other clubs about a potential deal elsewhere. The Argentine has recently been suspended by the Ligue 1 leaders following an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, meaning an exit looks more likely than ever.

A potential homecoming at Barcelona could be on the cards, after their manager Xavi confirmed on Saturday that talks had taken place over his return. However, the club's financial plight - which ultimately saw Messi leave in 2021 - could block any move from happening.

Major League Soccer also seems an option, with David Beckham's Inter Miami courting his services. Indeed, prior to the conclusion of World Cup 2022, Messi seemed to accept an American move - something he later reneged on.

However, he could now be set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, according to French outlet L'Equipe (opens in new tab).

The report states Saudi Arabia are preparing “the biggest offer ever proposed to a football player" in a deal that would last for "multiple years".

The offer on the table is expected to eclipse the deal Ronaldo signed at the beginning of the year to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Ronaldo's contract is reportedly worth €200 million per year, which included a guaranteed football salary as well as commercial and sponsorship deals included.

Al-Nassr are also believed to have paid the Portuguese a signing-on bonus in the region of €100 million.

Last month transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said Saudi side Al Hilal sent Lionel Messi a contract offer worth over €400 million per year, doubling that of Ronaldo's. Even prior to his conflict with PSG, the 35-year-old was reportedly seriously considering the move to become the richest player ever, though his two-week suspension could exacerbate matters further.