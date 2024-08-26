Liverpool aim to pip rivals to England star as club 'braced' for last-minute bids: report

We’re into the home straight of the transfer window and Liverpool remain the only Premier League side yet to add a new face to their senior squad.

The Reds have begun the season brightly under Arne Slot, enjoying back-to-back 2-0 wins over Ipswich Town and Brentford, but with just five days of the window remaining, the transfer itch is still there to be scratched.

The club failed with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, while Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili remains to be linked, although a deal for him could see the stopper remain on loan in Spain.

The latest player to be linked with the Reds is one that would make more of an immediate impact - and could also derail title rival Manchester City’s last-minute transfer plans.

According to The Independent, Crystal Palace are reportedly ‘bracing themselves’ for bids from both Liverpool and City for England winger Eberechi Eze before Friday’s deadline.

The Eagles have already banked more than £80million this summer for the sales of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich and Joachim Andersen to Fulham and would not let the former QPR man leave on the cheap, with the report adding that Arsenal were one of a host of clubs to have ended their interest in Eze after hearing Palace’s ‘crazy’ asking price.

Eberechi Eze celebrates after scoring for Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

A bid in excess of £60million could be needed to land the 26-year-old, who is valued at £47million by Transfermarkt, while City are believed to be long-term admirers of Eze and could turn to him to replace Julian Alvarez, who joined Atletico Madrid for £82million earlier this month.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Eze is a player that would add something to just about every Premier League squad and if Liverpool have one eye on boosting their attacking ranks amid uncertain futures of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, Eze could be a smart signing.

