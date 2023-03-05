Liverpool and Newcastle ready to pounce if Real Madrid let teenage talent go: report
Real Madrid brought in Iker Bravo on loan from Bayer Leverkusen last summer and have the option to make the move permanent
Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs monitoring on-loan Real Madrid striker Iker Bravo ahead of a possible summer move.
The 18-year-old joined the Spanish giants’ Castilla side from Bayer Leverkusen last summer on a deal to the end of the season.
However, he has mustered just two goals in 18 games in the Spanish third tier in 2022/23, and his future is up in the air.
Spanish outlet Fichajes writes that Real have the option to make Bravo’s move permanent for €6 million in the summer.
But his inconsistent form – despite scoring an impressive three goals in four UEFA Youth League games – means he could return to Germany at the end of the season.
Should that happen, Liverpool and Newcastle could come in, as the two Premier League clubs are interested in a summer move.
The English sides are ready to invest in Bravo’s potential and could take advantage of a low asking price - Bravo is valued at €1 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
Bravo came through Barcelona’s famous La Masia youth academy until he joined Leverkusen in 2021.
He became the Bundesliga side’s youngest -ever debutant when he came on in a DFB Pokal defeat to Karlsruher in October 2021 aged 16.
The striker subsequently made his Bundesliga debut the following month, but he has failed to make a appearance for Real Madrid's first team since joining last summer.
Bravo has represented Spain played at Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 levels.
More Liverpool stories
Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.
Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked.
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, is rumoured to be in the running for the Paris Saint-Germain management job.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.