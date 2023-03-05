Liverpool and Newcastle ready to pounce if Real Madrid let teenage talent go: report

Real Madrid brought in Iker Bravo on loan from Bayer Leverkusen last summer and have the option to make the move permanent

Iker Bravo
(Image credit: Getty )

Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs monitoring on-loan Real Madrid striker Iker Bravo ahead of a possible summer move.

The 18-year-old joined the Spanish giants’ Castilla side from Bayer Leverkusen last summer on a deal to the end of the season.

However, he has mustered just two goals in 18 games in the Spanish third tier in 2022/23, and his future is up in the air.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp's side are keeping an eye on Bravo (Image credit: Getty)

Spanish outlet Fichajes writes that Real have the option to make Bravo’s move permanent for €6 million in the summer.

But his inconsistent form – despite scoring an impressive three goals in four UEFA Youth League games – means he could return to Germany at the end of the season.

Should that happen, Liverpool and Newcastle could come in, as the two Premier League clubs are interested in a summer move. 

The English sides are ready to invest in Bravo’s potential and could take advantage of a low asking price - Bravo is valued at €1 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Newcastle United stadium, St James' Park: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on April 17, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.

Could St. James' Park be Bravo's next destination?  (Image credit: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Bravo came through Barcelona’s famous La Masia youth academy until he joined Leverkusen in 2021.

He became the Bundesliga side’s youngest -ever debutant when he came on in a DFB Pokal defeat to Karlsruher in October 2021 aged 16.

The striker subsequently made his Bundesliga debut the following month, but he has failed to make a appearance for Real Madrid's first team since joining last summer.  

Bravo has represented Spain played at Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 levels.

