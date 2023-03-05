Liverpool and Newcastle ready to pounce if Real Madrid let teenage talent go: report

Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs monitoring on-loan Real Madrid striker Iker Bravo ahead of a possible summer move.

The 18-year-old joined the Spanish giants’ Castilla side from Bayer Leverkusen last summer on a deal to the end of the season.

However, he has mustered just two goals in 18 games in the Spanish third tier in 2022/23, and his future is up in the air.

Jurgen Klopp's side are keeping an eye on Bravo (Image credit: Getty)

Spanish outlet Fichajes writes that Real have the option to make Bravo’s move permanent for €6 million in the summer.

But his inconsistent form – despite scoring an impressive three goals in four UEFA Youth League games – means he could return to Germany at the end of the season.

Should that happen, Liverpool and Newcastle could come in, as the two Premier League clubs are interested in a summer move.

The English sides are ready to invest in Bravo’s potential and could take advantage of a low asking price - Bravo is valued at €1 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Could St. James' Park be Bravo's next destination? (Image credit: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Bravo came through Barcelona’s famous La Masia youth academy until he joined Leverkusen in 2021.

He became the Bundesliga side’s youngest -ever debutant when he came on in a DFB Pokal defeat to Karlsruher in October 2021 aged 16.

The striker subsequently made his Bundesliga debut the following month, but he has failed to make a appearance for Real Madrid's first team since joining last summer.

Bravo has represented Spain played at Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 levels.

More Liverpool stories

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.

Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, is rumoured to be in the running for the Paris Saint-Germain management job.