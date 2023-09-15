Liverpool could be about to lose ANOTHER midfielder as Turkish side weigh up offer: report
Liverpool lost five midfielders over the summer and another player in that position has been linked with a departure
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is a transfer target for Turkish team Trabzonspor, according to reports.
The Reds underwent a midfield revamp over the summer, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai.
Those signings offset the exit of a quintet of engine-room operators, as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all sought pastures new.
The transfer window in most of Europe closed on September 1, but clubs in Turkey can continue to make additions to their squad until Friday.
According to Turkish publication Tavkim, Trabzonspor are ready to offer a three-year deal to Thiago as they seek to prise him away from Anfield before the deadline.
Another report by Football Insider states that Liverpool have no intention of terminating Thiago's contract to enable him to move to the Super Lig.
But that does not necessarily mean an exit is impossible, as Trabzonspor could submit a bid deemed acceptable by Liverpool.
The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich man is incredibly gifted, but he is also injury prone and will turn 33 before the season is out.
However, Jurgen Klopp would be loath to lose him now that there is no possibility of Liverpool securing a replacement until January.
A transfer request from Thiago could force the club's hands, but there are not currently any indications that he is willing to ask to leave.
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
