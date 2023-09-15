Liverpool could be about to lose ANOTHER midfielder as Turkish side weigh up offer: report

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is a transfer target for Turkish team Trabzonspor, according to reports.

The Reds underwent a midfield revamp over the summer, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Those signings offset the exit of a quintet of engine-room operators, as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all sought pastures new.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is being linked with a move away from the club (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The transfer window in most of Europe closed on September 1, but clubs in Turkey can continue to make additions to their squad until Friday.

According to Turkish publication Tavkim, Trabzonspor are ready to offer a three-year deal to Thiago as they seek to prise him away from Anfield before the deadline.

Another report by Football Insider states that Liverpool have no intention of terminating Thiago's contract to enable him to move to the Super Lig.

But that does not necessarily mean an exit is impossible, as Trabzonspor could submit a bid deemed acceptable by Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson was one of five midfielders to leave Liverpool over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich man is incredibly gifted, but he is also injury prone and will turn 33 before the season is out.

However, Jurgen Klopp would be loath to lose him now that there is no possibility of Liverpool securing a replacement until January.

A transfer request from Thiago could force the club's hands, but there are not currently any indications that he is willing to ask to leave.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool are said to be weighing up a move for a defender who has been labelled "the next Virgil van Dijk".

Amid reports linking him with the Germany national team job, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made a decision about his future.

And the Reds are considering a January swoop for a centre-back who has been impressing in the Premier League.