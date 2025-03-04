Liverpool given more bad news over centre-back's contract: report

Liverpool boss Arne Slot looks to be leading his team to Premier League glory this season

Liverpool may have just been dealt further bad news in terms of one defender's contract saga.

The Reds - who seem to be flying towards a first Premier League title since 2020 - have several first-team players out of contract this summer which includes Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and top scorer Mohamed Salah.

But another star could also be on his way out of Anfield, after two huge European clubs want to make him their marquee signing of the summer, leaving manager Arne Slot with plenty to ponder.

Liverpool COULD be about to lose another key part of Arne Slot's side

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is already planning for the future (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold's future seems to be with Real Madrid after news continually links the talented defender with a move to Spain. Little progress has also been made regarding renewals of Van Dijk or Salah.

Slot has also told striker Darwin Nunez he can also leave the club, with the Uruguayan mustering just five goals so far this season, a poor return compared to the likes of Jota, Diaz and Gakpo.

Cody Gakpo has 16 goals to his name for Liverpool in 2024/25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it is Ibrahima Konate – ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now – who could now be on his way out, with news relayed by Sports Witness suggesting he has not yet accepted terms to a new deal on Merseyside.

FourFourTwo have previously been informed Konate may be open to a move back to France, with PSG, or even to Spanish giants Real Madrid who continue to hover round him.

Konate has formed a strong partnership in defence with Van Dijk this season and has played 30 times under Slot in all competitions, scoring twice.

The report also suggests the 25-year-old will not rush into a decision and instead will sit down for further talks at the end of the season. This could spell further trouble for Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate is yet to decide on his future (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it would be another huge blow for Slot to lose a player of Konate's capabilities and if Trent and Van Dijk are both to leave, serious funds would be needed for a huge rebuild at the back.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they play Southampton at Anfield.