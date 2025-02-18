Liverpool could line up with an entirely new back FIVE next season, in unprecedented move following recent bombshell: report

Liverpool boss Arne Slot could still win the Premier League in his first season in England

Liverpool are riding the Arne Slot wave with silverware edging closer and closer.

The Premier League leaders - who now boast a seven-point gap over second-placed Arsenal - are heading towards the title with just 13 games left to play. Liverpool are also into the final of the League Cup and will hope for further success in the Champions League knockout stages too.

But it is their off-the-field matters that have continued to make headlines in recent months, with a number of high-profile players out of contract at Anfield - so could another star also now be heading for the exit door?

Liverpool edging closer to a new-look defence, in one of the most incredible summers in their history

Arne Slot could be in for a busy summer on Merseyside (Image credit: Getty Images)

We already know Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah will all see their current deals expire in June. At this point of the season, Trent's proposed move to Real Madrid is thought to be a given.

Van Dijk and Salah's futures remain a little less unclear, especially given Salah's high-profile conversations with journalists last year. The Egyptian, FourFourTwo understands, would like a lengthy contract but Liverpool aren't always that keen to hand them out to players over the age of 30.

Mohamed Salah has been in electric form for the Reds so far this season (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Alisson Becker may yet be ousted, too, with the impending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili, while Andrew Roberton's poor form this season has led Sky Sports pundit and Anfield legend Jamie Carragher to link Milos Kerkez with the club.

according to ESPN, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is said to be 'tempted' by a move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 giants want to bolster their defensive line and see the talented 25-year-old as an ideal replacement for the ageing Marquinhos.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Konate, who was born in Paris and began his career with Paris FC, also played for third-tie outfit Souchax before joining RB Leipzig where he began to make a name for himself across Europe.

Liverpool paid some £36 million for him in 2021 with the centre-back – ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now – creating a formidable partnership with Van Dijk in recent years. His exit would be a huge loss and would leave a gaping hole in the Liverpool backline.

Ibrahima Konate is a well-liked member of the Liverpool squad (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The report suggests Konate is warming more and more to the idea of returning to France and with talks over a contract extension at Anfield ‘dragging on’, he too could be heading for a move elsewhere this summer.

His current deal on Merseyside expires in June 2026 but the towering France international wants to be rewarded for his performances over the last two seasons. It now appears as if Liverpool will have to splash the cash in order to keep hold of the talented centre-back.