Liverpool to move for Joshua Kimmich - rivalling Manchester City for the German superstar: report

Liverpool have joined Manchester City in the race to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich, 28, is yet to agree an extension on his Bayern contract, which runs out at the end of the 2024/25 season. Both Liverpool and City are reportedly interested in securing his services this summer, according to BILD.

It’s no surprise. Kimmich has represented Bayern since 2015, notching eight Bundesliga titles and 370 appearances. This season the midfielder has bagged six assists from 23 outings, and he would fill space left in Liverpool’s midfield by Thiago, who has been absent through injury this season, and Jordan Henderson. City are also ‘closely monitoring’ the situation but are thought to be disadvantaged by Liverpool’s strong Bundesliga connections.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is interested in Joshua Kimmich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Comments from former Bayern technical director Michael Reschke have fuelled speculation. He told Sky Sports, “I can imagine that Joshua Kimmich will take on a new challenge at some point.

“In the Premier League – I can assure you – without giving away too much background information, there is definitely interest in Joshua. And not at the clubs from sixth place down, but up in the region.”

However Reschke also cautioned that Kimmich is unlikely to rush into a move, suggesting his loyalty to Bayern will make leaving difficult. “With Joshua, the connection, the emotional connection to Bayern Munich, is already very close,” he said. “That is a matter of the heart.

“At some point there will be a point where maybe after ten years Bayern Munich would like to do something different again. I think that's completely legitimate.”

Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United are also linked with the German international, who will next play Augsburg on Saturday.

