Liverpool legend confirms why Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah WON'T leave Anfield with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool legend Gary McAllister believes both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will remain at the club beyond this season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is set to end his nine-year tenure at the club this summer and rumours have begun to gather whether any of his players will be tempted to follow suit. Van Dijk and Salah, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold, are all out of contract in 2024 but McAllister insists being a Reds player is still one of the biggest draws.

"Contract speculation has been rampant since Jurgen Klopp made his announcement last season, but Liverpool still have an amazing pull," began McAllister, speaking to Lord Ping.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don't know why players would consider leaving a club that can be involved in four trophies in February. It's not easy to decide to leave the club as few, if any clubs, are above them in world football."

Liverpool are still the only team to be involved in all four competitions at this stage of the campaign, with their next test a trip to Brentford in the Premier League.

With injuries having plagued the side over the last few weeks, one player in particular that has impressed McAllister is youngster Conor Bradley.



"Conor Bradley's performances against Chelsea and Norwich were outstanding. His father will be up there and he'll be so proud of him," he added.



“Bradley is such a breath of fresh air. He's so fearless in his passing, and he manages to drive the team from right-back. Trent is a few years older than him, and they're probably helping each other. Jurgen has a tough decision in front of him as they're both fantastic players.



“Conor Bradley seems to grow every game and get better and better. He was breathtaking against Chelsea. It's great to see a player properly arrive. It was fantastic to see.”

